First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hovers Around $59K to End Week

Coinbase had a blowout first quarter thanks to improving crypto market conditions and business diversification such as its layer-2 blockchain Base, broker JMP said in a report today. Coinbase reported income of $1.2 billion and diluted EPS of $4.40. JMP reiterated its outperform rating for COIN and a $320 price target. Canaccord Genuity raised its target from $240 to $280, while KBW lifted it to $280 from $240. “While we believe investors must remain level-headed around the ebbs and flows of enthusiasm into the industry, which often coincide with fluctuations in price, we see a number of underlying trends supporting our positive thesis that Coinbase will be a relevant player in virtually all aspects of the crypto economy,” JMP analysts led by Devin Ryan wrote.