First Mover Americas: BTC Stabilizes Around $58K Following Yesterday's Rout

Bitcoin stabilized around the $58,000 mark after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. Chair Powell said the economy is too strong to cut rates while ruling out increases despite disappointing inflation figures. Having lost the $60,000 support level late on Tuesday, BTC fell as low as $56,500 yesterday, with U.S. spot ETFs seeing outflows of $563.7 million, the highest daily figure since the funds listed in January. At the time of writing bitcoin was priced at $58,282, up 1.4% over 24 hours. The digital asset market at large is up around 4%, according to CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), as altcoins such as SOL and AVAX led a recovery from Wednesday's rout.