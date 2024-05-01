First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Sinks Below $58K in Run-Up to Fed Decision

Bitcoin (BTC) sank below $58,000 during the European morning on Wednesday to the lowest level since the end of February. BTC has fallen around 6% in the last 24 hours having dropped below the $60,000 support level late on Tuesday. The wider crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), has lost more than 5%. Cryptocurrencies have been dogged by risk-off sentiment in the broader financial markets amid a stagflationary feel in the U.S. following indications of slower growth and sticky inflation that have tapered hopes of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Federal Open Market Committee is due to give its latest rate decision later today.