Press Briefing With ChinaAMC Executive Ahead of Tuesday Launch of Hong Kong Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

Wayne Huang : Only Bitcoin and Ethereum for now. We have repeatedly discussed with the China Securities Regulatory Commission the process of how to list coins in compliance transactions in Hong Kong. Let me share briefly. First, we need the issuer of the virtual asset or ourselves to find a legal opinion stating whether the coin is a security or a non-security. And turn the legal opinion and our due diligence on the currency into a detailed research report and submit it to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. After final approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, it will be first opened to professional investors. When a certain level of liquidity is reached, it will be included. After a period of time within the scope of an index, we can apply to the Securities Regulatory Commission to upgrade the currency to be traded by retail investors.