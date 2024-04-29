Bitcoin Wavers Around $63K, Awaiting Hong Kong Spot Crypto ETF Debut

BTC drifted lower during the day from $64,000 over the weekend, slipping briefly to $61,800 before recovering to just near $63,000 at U.S. afternoon hours. The largest crypto by market value was recently changing hands at $63,000 down about 1% in the past 24 hours, holding up better than the broad-market CoinDesk Market Index (CD20), which lost 3% over the same period.