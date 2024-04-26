Bitcoin
Markets

NEAR and SHIB Led CoinDesk 20 Gainers Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Market Update

The majority of the assets posted gains despite a choppy market, but there were notable decliners as well.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconApr 26, 2024 at 4:50 p.m. UTC
CoinDesk 20 top performers (CoinDesk Indices)
CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its bi-weekly market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the benchmark CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broad CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

The majority of assets within the Index closed Thursday higher than they did a week earlier despite choppy price action. Just five tokens closed lower. Overall, the CoinDesk 20 gained 2.1% on the week.

Near Protocol (NEAR) continued to outperform the rest of the CoinDesk 20 with a 24% advance. The protocol has recently been making moves in the decentralized AI space, which has coincided with an outsized move higher over the past few weeks.

cd20 leaders

Aptos ((APT)) was among the undeperformers, losing 5.1% of its value last week. Filecoin ((FIL) and bitcoin cash ((BCH) were the only other assets to see meaningful moves lower.

cd20 laggards

CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Tracy Stephens
Tracy Stephens

Tracy Stephens is a Senior Index Manager at CoinDesk Indices.

