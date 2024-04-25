BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Snaps 71-Day Inflow Streak, Data Show
Inflows have slowed this month, taking the wind out of the bitcoin bull run.
- BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF did not draw any investor money on Wednesday, the first such instance since the fund's inception three months ago.
- Inflows have slowed this month, taking the wind out of the bitcoin bull run.
BlackRock’s spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which trades under the ticker IBIT on Nasdaq, fell out of favor on Wednesday, preliminary data published by Farside Investors showed.
For the first time since going live on January 11, the fund did not draw any investor money, snapping a 71-day inflows streak. Seven out of the other ten funds followed IBIT’s lead.
Fidelity’s FBTC and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) registered inflows of $5.6 million and $4,2 million, respectively, while Grayscale’s GBTC bled $130.4 million, leading to a new cumulative outflow of $120.6 million, the highest since April 17.
Spot ETFs debuted in the U.S. on January 11 with much fanfare, promising to pull billions of dollars in institutional money. To date, BlackRock’s IBIT has alone amassed more than $15 billion, while the 11 funds taken together have registered a net inflow of over $12 billion.
However, most inflows happened in the first quarter, and the uptake has slowed this month, taking the wind out of the bitcoin bull run.
Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market value, has traded primarily between $60,000 and $70,000 this month, CoinDesk data show, marking a weak follow-through to the first quarter’s near 70% rally to record highs above $73,500.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.