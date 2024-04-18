First Mover Americas: BTC Dominance Increases, Binance to Re-Enter India

Bitcoin (BTC) has become more dominant in the crypto market because of the impending halving and risk aversion in the broader market. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading below $61,400 during Asian hours on Thursday, according to CoinDesk Indices data, as the sell-off in risk assets, fueled by difficult macroeconomic conditions, raged. The CoinDesk 20, a measure of the world’s most liquid digital assets, fell 3.3% to 2,125. While bitcoin might be having a challenging moment, layer-1 blockchains and altcoins are doing worse. Top layer-1 tokens like Solana’s (SOL) are down over 20% in the past week. Avalanche's (AVAX) has fallen 26%, Cardano's (ADA) 23% and Filecoin (FIL) 30%.