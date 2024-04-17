First Mover Americas: BTC Post-Halving – Remember the Macroeconomy: Goldman Sachs

According to broker Bernstein, the “miner fear factor” is at its peak ahead of the halving, and investors should buy outperform-rated Riot Platforms (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) because the market will reward these companies for their superior execution and for being market leaders by self-mining hashrate. Bernstein notes in a research report that mining stocks have continued to underperform bitcoin (BTC) year-to-date as the halving raised concerns over profitability once the rewards are slashed. The event is due around April 19-20. Hashrate refers to the total combined computational power that is being used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain. “Historically, bitcoin price breakout has always followed the halving event and sometimes a few months after halving,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Mahika Sapra wrote.