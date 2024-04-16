Is the Bitcoin Rally Over? Reasons to Stay Bullish on BTC Despite Correction

Bitcoin has pulled back more than 15% since hitting an all-time high one month ago, with some major altcoins nosediving 40%-50%, but "few understand how normal corrections like these are in bull markets," one observer noted.

By Krisztian Sandor Apr 16, 2024 at 5:49 p.m. UTC