Bitcoin Dips Below $62.5K as CoinDesk's BTC Trend Indicator Turns Neutral
CoinDesk Indices' Bitcoin Trend Indicator has been indicating a strong uptrend since last fall.
- Crypto prices continue to decline, with the Bitcoin Trend Indicator dropping into neutral.
- Trading volume for BTC remains resilient, however.
The CoinDesk 20, a measure of the world's largest and most liquid digital assets, is trading at 2,139, down 4%.
CoinDesk's Indices Bitcoin Trend Indicator (BTI) has flipped to neutral from bullish, signaling a weakening of upside momentum. The BTI is a daily signal communicating the direction and strength of bitcoin's price trends through a purpose-built algorithm.
The Bitcoin BTI has been in an uptrend or significant uptrend zone since October 2023, when there were initial reports that major fund managers were in the final phase of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).
Ether's trend indicator has also hit neutral as well.
Market data shows that on April 15, there were no outflows from any of the other bitcoin ETFs, aside from GBTC.
Last week's total flow hit negative $82.5 million, most of which came from GBTC outflow.
"Despite the downturn, trading volumes remained robust, with BTC Spot ETFs recording a weekly trading volume of approximately $16.2 billion, averaging $3.2 billion per day," Matteo Greco, Research Analyst at Fineqia said in a note shared with CoinDesk. "The cumulative trading volume since inception now stands at around $212 billion, with an average daily trading volume of approximately $3.3 billion."
Meanwhile, the prices of luxury watches continue to decline, according to a new report from Watchcharts.com and Morgan Stanley.
"Despite record performance in equity and crypto markets that may have helped to temporarily alleviate downward pressure on prices, second hand prices [for watches] continued to contract sequentially in 1Q," the report reads. We think it is premature to conclude that the secondary watch market is headed towards imminent recovery."
The report cites high inventory levels as a reason for the continued decline in market prices.
