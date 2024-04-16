Bitcoin Could Surge to $120K on 'Doomsday Rally,' Trader Says

“The sell-off in US stock markets affected global risk appetite late on Monday, reversing initial positivity. The market is hovering near the lows of March,” Alex Kuptsikevich, an FxPro senior market analyst, wrote in a daily note. “This is a key moment in choosing the market’s direction for the coming weeks. A bounce out of this area will allow for the expectation of an early recovery to the recent highs. A dip below would likely trigger a broader liquidation of positions.”