Bitcoin and Ether Show Relative Resilience Amid Widespread Losses: CoinDesk Indices Market Update
Five cryptos lost more than 30% this week, led by steep declines in Uniswap and Aptos.
Within the broader CMI universe, which contains 187 tradable digital assets, only three tokens outperformed bitcoin over the week. Real-world assets (RWA) platform Ondo {{ONDO}} was the only coin with positive returns.
CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CMI comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.
