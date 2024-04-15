First Mover Americas: Hong Kong Spot Bitcoin ETF Applicants Claim Approval

Multiple Hong Kong bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applicants, including China Asset Management, Bosera Capital and others, posted to social-media platform WeChat (Weixin) that they had been approved to list spot bitcoin and ether ETFs. However, these announcements seem to have front-run an official statement from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), which has not posted a list of approved issuers. Some of the posts have since been deleted. Singapore-based analytics company 10x Research said in a note there is a 100% probability that Hong Kong will not be the last jurisdiction to approve bitcoin ETFs, and more will likely follow. “This will be an additional demand driver for Bitcoin from various countries that could approve Spot ETFs, namely Australia, Japan, Korea, and the UK,” said the firm.