Stablecoins Are Beneficial to U.S. Economy, Tether's Custodian Says
Stablecoins boost demand for U.S. Treasury notes, Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Tether custodian Cantor Fitzgerald, said.
- Stablecoins boost demand for U.S. Treasury notes, said Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Tether custodian Cantor Fitzgerald.
- Lutnick says China may see a potential digital dollar as a spy wallet.
One of the long-running debates in the crypto market is whether U.S. dollar stablecoins – cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to the currency – strengthen the greenback's global dominance. According to Cantor Fitzgerald's CEO, they do and are beneficial to the world's largest economy.
"Dollar hegemony is fundamental to the United States of America," Howard Lutnick said during a Chainalysis Conference on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. "It matters to us, to our economy. That's why I'm a fan of properly backed stablecoins, Tether and Circle."
Stablecoins are "fundamental for the U.S. economy, driving demand for U.S. Treasury notes and do not pose a systemic risk to the world," he said.
The dollar's power in the global economy supposedly allows the U.S. to run large deficits, borrow at lower rates than other countries and impose crippling sanctions on enemy nations.
Cantor Fitzgerald is a custodian for Tether Holdings, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, tether (USDT). As of writing, USDT boasted a market cap of $107 billion, while second-ranked Circle's USDC had a market value of $32.25 billion, according to CoinGecko.
Crypto traders widely use stablecoins as funding currencies in the spot market and as collateral in derivatives trading. The cryptocurrencies also served as a haven during the 2022 Federal Reserve tightening cycle.
Investor confidence in stablecoins took a hit after Terra's algorithmic stablecoin, UST, collapsed in May 2022. Tether, however, passed the stress test, honoring redemptions amid lingering skepticism about the reserves that backed it. In January, Lutnick confirmed that Tether had the money to back USDT.
Lutnick, however, is not a fan of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and said Wednesday that China may view a potential digital dollar as an American spy wallet.
"My fear is that central banks would like to issue a central bank digital currency, that makes sense right?" he said. "But the problem is what will China think, they will define it as the American spy wallet."
Lutnick said real-world assets like bonds could be tokenized and traded on the blockchain over the next 10 years once the technology becomes fast and cheap enough.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.