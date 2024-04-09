Bitcoin Buckles Below $69K as Crypto Bulls Endure $175M Liquidations
Bitcoin is showing resilience despite the slip, but the corrective period might continue for a while before a return to growth, one observer noted.
- Bitcoin and ether dropped 4%, while SOL and DOGE lost 6%-7% in the past 24 hours.
- The move lower triggered the largest amount of leveraged long liquidations in a week, CoinGlass data show.
Bitcoin (BTC) buckled below $69,000 as cryptocurrencies slid Tuesday, paring optimism after Monday's rally.
BTC slipped as low as $68,580 from above $71,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was recently priced near $69,000, down about 4% over the past 24 hours, CoinDesk data shows.
The declines led to almost $200 million worth of leveraged derivatives trading positions being liquidated across all digital assets as of 15:45 UTC, CoinGlass data shows. The overwhelming majority, some $175 million worth of positions, were longs betting on prices to rise. This was the largest daily leveraged long flush in a week, the data show, suggesting that leveraged traders were caught off-guard.
While bitcoin's Monday breakout above $70,000 prompted some analysts to predict higher prices, some technical analysis indicated a different conclusion. Monday's high price was below the record highs recorded in March, meaning that the subdued prices might continue for a while before targeting fresh highs, according to Joel Kruger, a market strategist at LMAX Group.
"Bitcoin continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, finding support amidst a period of consolidation," he said in an emailed note. "The daily chart hints at a potential lower top around $71,800, suggesting the possibility of corrective price action before a fresh attempt at record highs.
