Stablecoin Growth Is More Important Cue for Crypto Bull Market Than Bitcoin ETF Inflows: Analyst

Funding rates – payments to traders based on the price difference between futures contracts and spot markets – have been near record-highs , meaning that futures traders betting on higher prices (longs) pay to those holding short positions benefitting from price declines. This offers an arbitrage opportunity known as a carry trade, with savvy investors buying spot BTC or shares of one of the spot-based ETFs and selling equal size of BTC futures to maintain a neutral position and safely pocketing the price difference as a yield.