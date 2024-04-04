Bitcoin Adds 4.5% as Stocks Reverse Lower on Hawkish Fed Commentary

"If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, then that would make me question whether we [need] to do those rate cuts at all," said Kashkari at a virtual event on LinkedIn. Kashkari has been among the more hawkish Fed members this cycle so his remarks shouldn't have been too unexpected, but stocks quickly reacted to the downside. His comments were also at odds with those yesterday from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who told an audience at Stanford that he continues to expect rate cuts at some point this year.