First Mover Americas: Ethena Labs’ New Token Rallies Overnight

Ethena Labs’ ENA token, introduced on Tuesday, almost doubled in price overnight. Ethena Labs is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers the $1.3 billion yield-earning USDe (known as a “synthetic dollar”), and ENA is its new governance token. ENA is currently trading at around $0.93, up 49% in the past 24 hours. The token began trading on April 2 at around $0.60. A number of cryptocurrency exchanges have listed the token, including the world’s largest, Binance. The price rally pushed the token’s market value up to $1.3 billion, ranking it in 67th place among other projects in terms of market capitalization. The project has also received positive attention from former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes on X. Hayes said he sees the price going up to $10.