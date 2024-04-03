Choppy Bitcoin Price Action Continues Ahead of Friday's Jobs Report

Most of bitcoin's rally in 2024 roughly came from mid-February to mid-March. It was during this time that the spot ETFs were regularly adding 5,000-13,000 bitcoin each day, even with sizable selling by Grayscale's GBTC. The action since, however, has seen big sales of bitcoin continuing at GBTC, while purchases into the other ETFs have slowed. On many days, net flows into the spot ETF group as a whole have turned negative.