Silk Road Bitcoin Worth $2B Moved by U.S. Government: On-Chain Data

The last confirmed government sale was just more than a year ago.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconApr 2, 2024 at 4:13 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 2, 2024 at 4:17 p.m. UTC
The DOJ seized about 50K Silk Road bitcoin in late 2022 (Shutterstock)

The DOJ seized about 50K Silk Road bitcoin in late 2022 (Shutterstock)

A wallet tagged as belonging to the U.S. government moved 30,175 bitcoins to what's reported to be a Coinbase wallet late Tuesday morning.

At bitcoin's (BTC) current price around the $65,000 level, that would be roughly $2 billion worth of the token.

The last confirmed sale by the government – which in late 2022 seized roughly 50,000 bitcoins related to the Silk Road website – was in March 2023 when it unloaded 9,861 coins for $216 million.

This morning's movement of bitcoins was to an unidentified wallet, but Arkham Intelligence has tagged the wallet as belonging to crypto exchange Coinbase.

Already sharply lower on the day, bitcoin slipped a bit further following the news, dipping under $65,000. It's since bounced a bit, now trading at $65,200, down 4.7% over the past 24 hours. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index is lower by the same amount.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

