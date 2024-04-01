Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Polymarket Gives Tim Scott Best Odds: Prediction Markets

Polls show that Biden will take the state by 10 points, and while that margin is narrowing, it's still a healthy lead. There may be a narrative that urban New York's ailment of crime and chaos is caused by ultra-progressive politics, with a ruling elite more concerned about pronouns in email signatures than the plight of the working stiff. But the answer to this has been a slate of moderate Democrats at all levels of government , and voters have been receptive to them. So the idea that an anti-Democrat protest vote would form seems like a longshot, perhaps wishful thinking among some of the terminally online.