Trading Volume on South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Crashes 75%

South Korean crypto fans appear to focus more on altcoins than bitcoin and ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. A study by DeSpread Research in October said Upbit's investors are primarily interested in maximizing profits through altcoins and tend to accept the high risks associated with these coins. Bitcoin and ether trading pairs account for a smaller portion of total volume on Upbit than on Nasdaq-listed Coinbase (COIN), where activity is mainly concentrated in BTC an ETH.