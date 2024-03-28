ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Hits $200M Daily Inflows for First Time
The bitcoin ETF market registered net inflows of $243.4 million as the BTC price teased a return north of $72,000, a week after sinking below $63,000.
The ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) registered inflows of more than $200 million for the first time on Wednesday.
The ETF, whose co-sponsor is Cathie Wood's investment firm, ARK Invest, amassed $200.7 million, according to data by BitMEX Research.
ARKB became the third bitcoin ETF to cross this mark on a single day after BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC.
FBTC in fact saw a record low day of only $1.5 million on Wednesday, while IBIT saw inflows of $323.8 million.
