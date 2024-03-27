Bitcoin
$68,786.54-1.44%
Ethereum
$3,486.87-2.16%
Binance Coin
$568.89-1.30%
Solana
$182.48-2.90%
XRP
$0.61301692-2.89%
Dogecoin
$0.18336568+4.03%
Cardano
$0.64151788-2.47%
Avalanche
$53.79-3.52%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002993-0.63%
Toncoin
$4.98-1.46%
Polkadot
$9.39-1.68%
Chainlink
$19.16-2.95%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index

Opinion

The Benefits of Assets Tokenization

We need to start thinking of blockchains as infrastructure for financial innovation rather than concentrating on the prices of a few digital assets, like bitcoin and ether, says WisdomTree’s digital of digital assets, Benjamin Dean.

By Benjamin Dean
AccessTimeIconMar 27, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 27, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconMar 27, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. UTCUpdated Mar 27, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. UTC
(Lance Anderson/Unsplash)

(Lance Anderson/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconMar 27, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. UTCUpdated Mar 27, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. UTC

At a time when the prices of many cryptocurrencies are rallying strongly, one big, recent development is underappreciated. Tokenization of “real world assets” has also been surging.

To understand what this development means and the potential benefits of tokenizing these assets, we need to reframe how we view the digital assets ecosystem.

We frequently here questions like: ‘What is the price of ether?’, ‘how correlated are digital assets with other asset classes?’, ‘what allocation should I make to this asset class in a diversified portfolio?’. While questions like these are interesting, they all pertain to digital assets as an asset class in and of itself.

Another way to view the space is to see the various networks (e.g. the Bitcoin, Ethereum or Solana networks) as digital infrastructure. Similar to how TCP/IP or POP3/SMTP are protocols for building and commercializing services, digital asset networks are the foundation layers on which financial services (and other services) can be deployed and made available.

Asset tokenization is one such example. To quickly define this term, asset tokenization means using distributed networks and the databases that form a component of these networks to register interactions between parties.

The most tangible example seen in recent years is the emergence of stablecoins, mostly tokenized U.S. dollars. There are many ways to structure these stablecoins. One popular model is to accept U.S. dollar deposits, typically invested in U.S. Treasuries, and then issue U.S. dollar tokens against those holdings (e.g. USDC, USDT). The outstanding supply of these tokens currently stands at approximately US$150 billion – up from almost nothing five years ago.

Total stablecoin supply

Source: https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply

This product-market fit has now been established, and now the question is: If one can issue U.S. dollar tokens, why couldn’t one issue other currencies or assets on-chain? This is the core of what the tokenization trend seeks to provide.

Another example is U.S. Treasuries. There is currently around $750 million in tokenized U.S. Treasuries, up from a base of almost nothing just two years ago. These tokenized T-bills have one advantage over traditional stablecoins: they generate and deliver a yield. More generally, tokenized assets provide the potential for 24/7 exchange, faster settlement time (T+0) and greater accessibility as they could be used by anyone with a cell phone (for example).

These examples and others, including tokenized gold, demonstrate how digital asset networks are used as the underlying digital infrastructure for distributing financial services. When viewed through this lens, we can consider what other value-add services could be delivered via digital asset infrastructure, instead of measuring the successes of these networks by the price of their native cryptocurrency.'An ideal outcome from the use of this technology would be for a faster, cheaper, more transparent and accessible financial system for all.'

Edited by Benjamin Schiller.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Benjamin Dean
Benjamin Dean

Benjamin is a Director in the Digital Assets team for WisdomTree.

Follow @benjamindean on Twitter