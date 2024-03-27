Galaxy Digital Has Several Positive Catalysts in Play This Year: Canaccord
The crypto firm’s fourth quarter was solid, and commentary about the performance through the end of February was even better, the report said.
- Galaxy continues to evolve its business model focused on institutional trading, Canaccord said.
- Further roll-out of the company’s prime brokerage product, Galaxy One, is viewed positively.
- Broker maintains its buy rating on the stock and its C$17 ($12) price target.
Galaxy Digital (GLXY), the crypto financial services firm headed by Michael Novogratz, had a strong end to 2023 with solid operating results across its diversified business, broker Canaccord Genuity said in a research report on Wednesday.
Canaccord notes that while the fourth quarter was solid, commentary about the performance of the Toronto-listed business through the end of February was even better.
Positive highlights include an almost doubling of assets under management (AUM) from year-end to more than $10 billion, equity capital growing to over $2.1 billion versus about $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, and quarter-to-date income before tax of around $300 million, the report said.
“Also, importantly, Galaxy continues to evolve its business model focused on institutional trading,” analysts led by Joseph Vafi wrote, adding that “we were pleased to see further maturation and rollout of the company’s unique crypto-specific prime brokerage product, Galaxy One.”
“We view the continuing evolution of Galaxy One to be a real driver of not taking but creating market share as more traditional asset managers look to make some allocation to crypto,” the authors wrote.
The crypto firm’s increased relationship with the FTX estate drove a material increase in AUM in the asset-management unit since the end of the year, Canaccord said, adding that higher AUM results in increased trading revenue over time as FTX sells its digital assets at spot prices.
Exchange-traded fund (ETF) activity is also a tailwind. Canaccord said it is “quite encouraged by ETF rollouts with European partner DWS both in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) as well as the gradual ramp-up of the U.S. BTC ETF with partner Invesco.”
The broker maintained its buy rating on Galaxy shares with an unchanged C$17 ($12) (price target. Galaxy shares closed at C$13.46 on Wednesday.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.