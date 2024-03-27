First Mover Americas: HSBC’s Gold Token Introduced in HK

El Salvador, the nation that made bitcoin legal tender in 2021, continues to increase its bitcoin (BTC) holdings. The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, said on Monday that the nation now owns 5,700 bitcoin versus mid-March's roughly 5,690. At bitcoin's current price just above $70,000, El Salvador's bitcoin stack is worth more than $400 million. Bukele earlier this month said the country's bitcoin holdings had been moved to cold storage and published the address of its bitcoin wallet. That wallet showed just under 5,690 BTC, significantly more than the amount public trackers of El Salvador's holdings had estimated.