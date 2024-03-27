Ethena, a $1.3B Yield-Earning Protocol, to Debut Governance Token Next Week

Ethena's USDe token, often referred to as "synthetic dollar," offers steady yields to investors by using ether (ETH) liquid staking tokens such as Lido's stETH as backing assets, pairing them with an equal value of short ETH perpetual futures position on derivatives exchanges to keep a "rough target" of $1 price. This is also known as a "cash and carry" trade, which harvests derivatives funding rates for a yield.