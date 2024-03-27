Ethena, a $1.3B Yield-Earning Protocol, to Debut Governance Token Next Week
The DeFi protocol, which generates yield from ether derivative funding rates, is set to airdrop 750 million ENA tokens, 5% of the total supply.
- Ethena's ENA governance tokens will be distributed to users who hold the protocol's "synthetic dollar" USDe, and they will start trading on exchanges on April 2.
- USDe grew to $1.3 billion from $85 million at the start of this year, bolstered by its high yield and anticipation of the airdrop.
The protocol is set to airdrop 750 million ENA tokens, or 5% of the total supply. The campaign to earn "shards," which qualify users for the token airdrop, will end on April 1. Those who unstake, unlock or sell all their USDe before this date will not be eligible for the airdrop.
Users will be able to claim tokens starting the next day, when ENA will be listed on centralized exchanges, per the blog post. After the airdrop, Ethena will start a campaign with new incentives for the next phase of the airdrop.
Ethena's USDe token, often referred to as "synthetic dollar," offers steady yields to investors by using ether (ETH) liquid staking tokens such as Lido's stETH as backing assets, pairing them with an equal value of short ETH perpetual futures position on derivatives exchanges to keep a "rough target" of $1 price. This is also known as a "cash and carry" trade, which harvests derivatives funding rates for a yield.
The protocol's USDe token mushroomed recently, growing to over $1.3 billion from $85 million at the start of the year, per DefiLlama data, propelled by its lofty yield due to frothy crypto markets and in anticipation of the airdrop.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.