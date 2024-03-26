First Mover Americas: Bitcoin ETNs to Debut on London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange will roll out a market for bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) exchange-traded notes (ETN) on May 28, it said on Monday. The stock exchange will accept applications for trading crypto ETNs starting on April 8. The market will be subject to the approval of the U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, the notice said. ETNs are similar to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in that they are designed to mirror investments tracked by an index or benchmark. They differ because an ETN functions more like a bond. They are unsecured debt notes. The FCA said earlier in March that it would not turn down requests from recognized investment exchanges to create a listed market segment for ETNs. The products will be available to professional investors only.