Crypto Traders Dismiss Waning ETF Inflows as Bitcoin Holds Steady Over $70K

“We also do not see the state of inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as any cause for concern,” Bitfinex analysts said in an email “Even though negative ETF outflows featured heavily last week, all of it is from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), as investors both switch out of the higher fees demanded by GBTC and also take profit, especially as many of these investors are long-term holders who entered during the bear market.”