Aptos Soars 16%, Leading CoinDesk 20 as Broader Market Declines: CoinDesk Indices Market Update
Eighteen out of 20 cryptos in the index posted losses last week, led by Polkadot's 15% fall.
Eighteen out of the 20 assets in the CoinDesk 20 weakened over the course of this week. One exception is Aptos (APT), which gained 16% and reached a record high market cap above $6 billion.
Among the broader CoinDesk Market Index, Layer 1 Smart Contract Platform Fantom (FTM) rose 40% ahead of the network’s Sonic upgrade, which is intended to increase transaction processing speeds.
The CoinDesk 20 tracks top digital assets and is investible on multiple platforms. The broader CoinDesk Market Index comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.
