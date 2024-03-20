Solana Leapfrogs Ethereum on DEX Volume

Solana's SOL token has jumped 68% to $170 this year, while ether has rallied 40% to $3,214 and the CoinDesk 20 Index, a measure of the broader crypto market, added 33%, CoinDesk data show.The SOL/ETH ratio hit a record high of 0.059 on Monday and was hovering near 0.053 at press time, according to data tracked by TradingView.