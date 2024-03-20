Bitcoin Climbs Above $63K, Crypto Longs Take On $600M in Liquidations

"Bitcoin remains in a downtrend, with a series of lower lows and lower highs,” Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at FxPro, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. “We will pay attention to bitcoin’s dynamics at the following support levels: $60.3K (correction to 61.8% of the last rally), $56K area (50-day average and 50% level) and $51.5K (consolidation area in February).”