Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Acquired Another 9,245 BTC for $623M
The company now holds approximately 214,246 bitcoins, which is more than 1% of all the 21 million of the tokens that will ever exist
- MicroStrategy used $592.3 million from its most recent convertible deft offering and $30.7 million in excess cash to make the purchase.
- The company now owns more than 1% of all the bitcoin that will ever exist.
- MSTR shares are down over 10% in pre-market activity following bitcoin's slump to $63,000.
MicroStrategy (MSTR), software firm and "bitcoin development company", has purchased another 9,245 bitcoins (BTC) for $623 million or about $67,400 per coin, according to a filing on Tuesday.
Led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, the company acquired its latest BTC trove using $592.3 million raised from its most recent convertible deft offering plus $30.7 million of excess cash.
MicroStrategy now holds approximately 214,246 BTC (worth $13.5 billion at current prices), which is more than 1% of all the 21 million bitcoin that will ever exist. It has paid approximately $7.53 billion for its BTC stash, an average of $35,160 per coin, according to the filing.
Alongside bitcoin's slump to the $63,000 level on Tuesday, MSTR shares are currently down over 10% at $1,344 in pre-market trading and off about 25% from a record high touched Friday.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.