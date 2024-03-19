BTC Maintains $65K as GBTC Outflows Hit Highest Level Ever
Outflows of GBTC tend to add pricing pressure to bitcoin because of increased selling
- Bitcoin remains above $65,000 despite highest-ever GBTC outflows.
- GBTC outflows are occurring due to high fees and ETF competition.
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% and trading above $65,000 as the selling of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares hit its highest level ever.
According to data compiled by BitMEX research, outflow from GBTC hit $643 million on March 18.
Data from investment firm Farside shows that there's a net outflow from bitcoin ETFs in general to the tune of $154 million. The iShares bitcoin ETF (IBIT) saw the most inflow of $451.5 million, while the remaining products had inflow of approximately $36.7 million.
Since the launch of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) earlier this year, there have been significant outflows from GBTC – which recently converted into an ETF – because of its higher fees. This selling puts pressure on the price of bitcoin.
A recent note from CryptoQuant says that selling pressure is also coming from short term holders of bitcoin taking profit on recent gains.
Over the last week bitcoin is down 8.5%, according to CoinDesk Indicies data, but remains up 27% over the past 30 days.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.