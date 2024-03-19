Bitcoin Drops Under $63K, Leads to Marketwide Correction
Crypto market capitalization fell more than 8% in the past 24 hours, data shows.
- Bitcoin short-term holders took profits last week, according to CryptoQuant.
- Ether, Solana’s SOL, BNB Chain’s BNB and Cardano’s ADA slumped more than 9%.
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped under $63,000 in European morning hours Tuesday, causing a marketwide tumble that saw overall capitalization drop 8% in the past 24 hours.
The losses came after a day of large outflows from the Grayscale bitcoin ETF and lower-than-usual inflows on other ETF products on Monday. The day ended with net outflows of $154 million, as reported.
On-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant said on X bitcoin short-term holders - or users that hold tokens for less than five months - took profits in the past week, which may have contributed to the selling pressure.
Major tokens ether (ETH), Solana’s SOL, BNB Chain’s BNB and Cardano’s ADA slumped more than 9%, CoinGecko data shows.
The meme coin sector saw losses of over 17% on average, data shows, led by dogwifhat (WIF) and floki (FLOKI) at 18%. The sector has been the strongest by gains so far this year but is infamously volatile.
The broad-based CoinDesk 20, an index of major tokens minus stablecoins, slumped nearly 10%.
