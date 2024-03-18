Bitcoin
$66,984.52-1.80%
Ethereum
$3,478.52-4.14%
Solana
$197.88+0.87%
Binance Coin
$549.92-5.35%
XRP
$0.60209361-2.92%
Avalanche
$62.15+10.95%
Cardano
$0.64817418-4.46%
Dogecoin
$0.14267174-7.58%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002675-9.85%
Toncoin
$3.83-2.11%
Polkadot
$9.77-4.00%
Tron
$0.12322064-2.31%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Markets

Fidelity’s Bitcoin Fund Becomes Fifth Most Popular of All ETFs in 2024

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund has attracted $6.9 billion from investors since its launch in January, the fifth-highest amount of all exchange-traded funds.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconMar 18, 2024 at 5:20 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 18, 2024 at 5:22 p.m. UTC
Fidelity Investments sign on a building

(Marco Verch/Flickr)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) has seen the fifth most inflows out of all exchange-traded funds (ETFs) so far this year.
  • The fund attracted roughly $6.9 billion since its launch on Jan. 12.

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is the fifth most popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the market right now, attracting roughly $6.9 billion since its introduction on Jan. 12, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

The fund is the second of the spot bitcoin ETFs to make it into the top five. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) joined the ranks of the biggest funds in February.

The No. 1 fund based on 2024 inflows is Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which has attracted over $24 billion from investors. IBIT is in third place with $12.5 billion, behind the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which has seen just over $15 billion of inflows this year.

After a strong start to the week last week, flows into the 10 spot bitcoin ETFs slowed on Thursday and Friday as part of a wider market sell-off. The funds recorded a combined $133 million entering on Thursday and $199 million on Friday, according to data from Farside Investors.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Bitcoin ETFFidelity