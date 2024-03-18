Binance CEO Richard Teng Sees Bitcoin Crossing $80K by Year End
Richard Teng replaced Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as the new CEO of the crypto exchange in November 2023 after the latter resigned as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. authorities.
- Teng expects family offices and endowment funds to increase their investment in bitcoin ETFs.
- Standard Chartered also raised their year-end bitcoin price target to $150,000.
Teng said, "with supply reducing and demand continuing to come through,” he expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency to cross his previous estimate of $80,000.
The crypto market has been steadily reaching new highs this year on the back of the spot bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S., with bitcoin crossing $73,000 for the first time last week.
The market rally, which is being driven by institutional adoption, has turned many financial firms bullish on crypto. On Monday, Standard Chartered (STAN) raised its year-end target for bitcoin to $150,000.
Richard Teng replaced Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as the new CEO of the crypto exchange in November 2023 after the latter resigned as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with U.S. authorities.
Family offices and endowment funds will also increase their investment in bitcoin ETFs in the near term, the report said, citing Teng. Teng was speaking at an event in Bangkok on Sunday and also said the rally won’t be a “straight line,” and the ups and downs will be good for the market, the report said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.