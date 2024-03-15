Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Prices Upsized $525M Debt Offering to Buy More Bitcoin
This capital raise comes just days after a similarly structured $800 million offering, the proceeds of which the company used to purchased another 12,000 bitcoin.
Self-described Bitcoin development company MicroStrategy (MSTR) is set to add to its 205,000 bitcoin (BTC) stack after pricing a $525 million convertible debt offering.
The private placement was upsized from an originally planned $500 million and the purchasers were granted an option to buy up to an additional $78.5 million of the paper, meaning proceeds are likely to be in the $600 million area.
The convertible senior notes will have an interest rate of 0.875% per annum compared to 0.625% in a sale of $800 million of similar debt that took place just days ago. The conversion rate of the new notes will be equivalent to $2,327.31 per share, representing a premium of approximately 40% on MSTR's Thursday average price of $1662.20.
MSTR shares dropped 5% on Thursday as bitcoin declined below $70,000. Shares are lower by 3.3% in premarket action alongside a continued fall in bitcoin, now trading at $67,700.
