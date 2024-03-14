Robinhood Shares Jump in Premarket Trading After Blowout February Activity Levels

The update follows last month's earnings report, which blew away estimates , and noted a 10% increase in fourth-quarter revenue from crypto trading.



Broker Bernstein initiated coverage of Robinhood on Thursday with an outperform rating and a $30 price target. The stock rose 4.7% to $17.16 during regular trading hours on Wednesday and have gained 35% this year.



Bernstein cited a “monster” crypto cycle, with total market cap expected to almost triple to $7.5 trillion by 2025, as the reason for its bullish call.



