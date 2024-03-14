Gold Bug Peter Schiff Says He Wishes He'd Bought Bitcoin in 2010

“Do I wish I had made the decision to have thrown $10,000, $50,000, $100,000 into it?” Schiff said on an Impact Theory podcast on Wednesday in a debate with crypto investor Raoul Pal, discussing if bitcoin was going to $1 million or zero. “Sure. I may be worth hundreds of millions assuming I didn’t sell. But again, I don’t know what I would have done had I made that decision.”