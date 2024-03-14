First Mover Americas: Robinhood Shares Jump, Layer 2s Become Cheaper

Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade went live on Wednesday, introducing a mechanism to reduce costs associated with transactions on layer-2 platforms that batch and compress transactions before sending them to the mainnet. The latest information shows the upgrade is living up to expectations. According to blockchain analyst Marcov’s Dune-based tracker, the average cost of transactions on Optimism has dropped to nearly 4 cents, down from the recent average of around $1.40 The average fee on Coinbase’s layer 2 blockchain, Base, fell to 3 cents from roughly $1.50 while Arbitrum’s fee declined to 40 cents. Average fees on zkSync and Zora also fell.