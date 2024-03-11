First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Surpasses $71K, Reaches All-Time High

Indian cryptocurrency investment platform Mudrex plans to offer U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to institutional and retail investors in India, CEO and co-founder Edul Patel said. “This is much more valuable to institutions, as this was already available to retailers,” Patel said in an interview with CoinDesk. Retail clients in the country could access spot-bitcoin ETFs through U.S. stock investing companies, but “as far as we know,” we are the first in India to offer this service to institutions, Patel said. “We are certainly the first Indian crypto platform to offer this service.” In the first phase, Mudrex will list four spot ETFs – BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Vanguard.