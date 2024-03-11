Dogwifhat Community Plan to Put the Meme on the Vegas Sphere
Social media users wonder if the display marks “cycle top” behavior.
- Dogwifhat community members are raising $650,000 to put the meme on the Vegas Sphere.
- Such behavior may mark a local top, some say, but the donation address has met less than 50% of its goal more than 24 hours since going live.
A recent run-up in meme coins is leading some communities to do things that usually signify frothy market behavior – depending on whom you ask.
Followers and community members of the runaway Solana hit Dogwifhat (WIF) are publicly raising funds to display the meme picture of a dog wearing a pink beanie cap on the Las Vegas Sphere.
The Sphere is a spherical entertainment venue that seats over 18,600 people, and the outside is a gigantic display panel that completely wraps around its dome. The dome can reportedly be rented out for $450,000 a day to display whatever its purchaser wants.
“WE’RE PUTTING A HAT ON THE SPHERE,” a donation page that went live early Sunday reads. It has raised nearly $300,000 of a targeted $650,000 as of Monday morning. Donations are only accepted in USD Coin (USDC) stablecoins to a wallet controlled by five individuals.
Blockchain data shows donation amounts range from $1 to as much as $9,999. Some developers have even floated a “Sphere Wif Hat” token, with hopes of it pumping so much that the donation goal is met.
Meanwhile, the effort has left X users divided on whether the WIF display is a sign of a cycle top, where crypto millionaires typically turn to doing whimsical things, or an advertisement that would further popularize WIF.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.