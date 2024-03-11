Bitcoin’s Market Cap Jumps to $1.4T, Surpassing Silver
Bitcoin jumped to a record high on Monday, fuelled by continued positive momentum of the spot ETFs.
Bitcoin continues to rise in the ranks of top assets by market cap, pushing past silver to become the world's eighth most valuable property.
With a 4% advance to an all-time high past $72,000 in the morning hours of U.S. trading, bitcoin's (BTC) valuation shot to $1.42T, above that of sliver at $1.387T, according to CompaniesMarketCap.
Earlier in this historic bull run, bitcoin pushed ahead of the market cap of Meta (formerly known as Facebook), which now stands at $1.2 trillion.
Next up in bitcoin's sight is the globe's seventh most valuable asset, Google parent Alphabet, whose current valuation is just shy of $1.7 trillion. Some bitcoin bulls have their sights set on the world's most valuable property – gold and its $14.7 trillion market cap. To get there, bitcoin would have to rise more than 10-fold, or past $720,000 per token.
“The robust price action continues to be fueled by the positive momentum of BTC Spot ETFs,” said Matteo Greco, research analyst at Fineqia Capital, in a morning note. To that point, the London Stock Exchange Monday decided to accept applications for bitcoin and ether exchange-traded notes (ETNs).
