Bitcoin Tentative, Asian Stocks Slide on BOJ Rate Hike Talks

Crypto bulls might want to monitor a potential BOJ-led decline in stocks, particularly shares in technology firms. That’s because, as in previous bull runs, bitcoin’s latest move to record highs has coincided with the outperformance of rate-sensitive technology stocks relative to the broader U.S. equity market. The ratio between Wall Street’s tech-heavy index, Nasdaq (NDX), and the S&P 500 (SPX) rose to record highs in January.