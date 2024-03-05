Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy to Raise $600M to Buy More Bitcoin
Taking advantage of a massive run-up in the stock, the company is looking to add to its 193,000 bitcoin stack.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) Tuesday evening announced plans to raise $600 million by selling convertible debt in a private offering, with intentions of using the funds to buy acquire more bitcoin (BTC).
Helmed by its founder, former CEO and now Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, the company has been a relentless accumulator of bitcoin since mid-2020. At last check, MicroStrategy held 193,000 tokens worth more than $13 billion at the current price of $67,500.
"MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes," the company said in a press release.
In issuing the convertible paper, MicroStrategy is taking advantage of a major run-up in its stock price, the shares having nearly doubled in 2024, including a 24% advance in yesterday's market action. MSTR is lower by 6% in early trading on Tuesday.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.