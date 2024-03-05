CoinDesk 20 Hits Record as SHIB and DOGE Soar: CoinDesk Indices Market Update
All 20 cryptos in the index appreciated last week, leading to a one-week gain of 24%.
The CoinDesk 20 closed on Monday at an all-time-high of 2,538 after having traded above 2,600 overnight. This index is now higher by just shy of 50% year-to-date.
Although all 20 assets in the index are trading higher than Monday’s close last week, Layer 1 Smart Contract Platform Internet Computer (ICP) was a noticeable laggard with just a 2.1% advance.
The CoinDesk 20 tracks the world's largest and most-liquid cryptocurrencies in an investible index available on multiple platforms. The broader CoinDesk Market Index comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.
