Bitcoin Tumbles 6% After Hitting Record High as Mounting Sell Orders Cap Price Gains
Bitcoin's new all-time high at $69,200 on Tuesday was short-lived as heavy selling pressure sent the largest cryptocurrency tumbling to below $65,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled about 6% from its new all-time high on Tuesday as heavy selling on crypto exchanges capped the price surge beyond $69,000.
The order book on crypto exchange Binance showed large sell orders clustered at higher price levels, with over 300 BTC, worth about $20 million, to be sold at $69,000 and more than 500 BTC for sale at $70,000.
The selling pressure posed a significant barrier to bitcoin’s price, sending the crypto lower. After briefly notching an all-time record of $69,208 at 15:04 UTC, BTC tumbled more than $1,000 in a minute and then dropped to as low as $64,700, CoinDesk Bitcoin Index (XBX) data shows.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.